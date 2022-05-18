CMA CGM to take stake in Air France KLM as part of new cargo partnership

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM unveiled
a long-term air cargo partnership with France's CMA CGM Group,
which will become a new core shareholder in the Franco-Dutch
carrier.
As part of a possible capital increase at the airline group,
CMA CGM will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM's capital for the
duration of their exclusive partnership, which is initially set
to run for 10 years, the two companies said in a statement.
The tie-up is subject to anti-trust approval.
The partnership is expected to generate "significant revenue
synergies," the companies said.
The tie-up between the two companies follows an upswing in
cargo markets during the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as
carriers are seeking a shield against any future downturn and
moving to add resilience to global supply chains.
The companies added they had a "strong ambition to invest
and grow sustainably" in the air freight market.
The partnership covers a combined fleet of 10 full-freighter
aircraft including four at CMA CGM Air Cargo and six at Air
France-KLM, with a combined 12 aircraft also on order.
It also covers Air France-KLM’s belly aircraft capacity,
including over 160 long-haul passenger aircraft.
Air France-KLM competes with European carriers including
Lufthansa and freight specialist Cargolux, as well as
major Gulf and Asian carriers in the air cargo market.
Taken together, the separate networks of Air France, KLM and
Martinair stand at around 8th in the global league table of
cargo airlines by traffic, according to International Air
Transport Association statistics.
Air France-KLM's main shareholders, which include French and
Dutch governments, will support CMA CGM gaining a board seat at
the company's next board meeting on May 24, added the companies.
