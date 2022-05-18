Log in
    FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
05/17 11:35:14 am EDT
3.962 EUR   +1.75%
CMA CGM to take stake in Air France KLM as part of new cargo partnership

05/18/2022 | 02:01am EDT
PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM unveiled a long-term air cargo partnership with France's CMA CGM Group, which will become a new core shareholder in the Franco-Dutch carrier.

As part of a possible capital increase at the airline group, CMA CGM will take up to 9% of Air France-KLM's capital for the duration of their exclusive partnership, which is initially set to run for 10 years, the two companies said in a statement.

The tie-up is subject to anti-trust approval.

The partnership is expected to generate "significant revenue synergies," the companies said.

The tie-up between the two companies follows an upswing in cargo markets during the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as carriers are seeking a shield against any future downturn and moving to add resilience to global supply chains.

The companies added they had a "strong ambition to invest and grow sustainably" in the air freight market.

The partnership covers a combined fleet of 10 full-freighter aircraft including four at CMA CGM Air Cargo and six at Air France-KLM, with a combined 12 aircraft also on order.

It also covers Air France-KLM’s belly aircraft capacity, including over 160 long-haul passenger aircraft.

Air France-KLM competes with European carriers including Lufthansa and freight specialist Cargolux, as well as major Gulf and Asian carriers in the air cargo market.

Taken together, the separate networks of Air France, KLM and Martinair stand at around 8th in the global league table of cargo airlines by traffic, according to International Air Transport Association statistics.

Air France-KLM's main shareholders, which include French and Dutch governments, will support CMA CGM gaining a board seat at the company's next board meeting on May 24, added the companies. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.75% 3.962 Real-time Quote.2.35%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1.96% 6.827 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.33% 18.2 Real-time Quote.-3.49%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 2.22% 124.32 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 114 M 24 346 M 24 346 M
Net income 2022 -571 M -602 M -602 M
Net Debt 2022 10 260 M 10 806 M 10 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 677 M 2 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 71 289
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM2.35%2 677
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.20%24 469
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.82%16 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.27%15 587
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%14 226
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.06%13 577