    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
DHL Group Buys Sustainable Aviation Fuel From Air France-KLM

02/08/2022 | 05:18am EST
By Maitane Sardon


Deutsche Post AG, operating under the name Deutsche Post DHL Group, said Tuesday that its air and ocean freight division has purchased 33 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel as part of a partnership with Air France-KLM's air cargo business.

The express and logistics giant said the initiative will help it meet its goal of spending 7 billion euros ($8.01 billion) on green technologies by 2030 and reduce all logistics-related emissions to net-zero by mid-century.

By blending sustainable aviation fuel with regular fuel, DHL expects to save more than 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 0517ET

