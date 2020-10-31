Log in
Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Dutch government puts KLM bailout on hold over pilots' pay

10/31/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government has said it will halt payments to KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, after the airline's pilots declined to agree to a demand their wages will be frozen through 2025, broadcaster NOS reported.

KLM had been slated to receive a 3.4 billion euros package, including 1 billion in direct loans from the Dutch government to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff)


