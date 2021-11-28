Dutch police arrest couple that fled COVID quarantine

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dutch military police on
Sunday said they had arrested a married couple who left a hotel
where they were in quarantine after testing positive for
COVID-19, and were attempting to flee the country.
The police known as the Marechausse said in a statement the
pair were arrested "in an airplane that was about to depart."
Dozens of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after
arriving on two flights from South Africa on Friday are being
kept in quarantine at a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
The Marechausse statement said the pair, whose names and
nationalities were not released, had been turned over to health
authorities.
In all 61 of the more than 600 passengers on the flights
from Johannesburg and Cape Town tested positive for COVID-19.
Most are quarantining at the hotel, though some Dutch residents
were allowed to quarantine at home.
Dutch health authorities said earlier Sunday that at least
13 of the 61 are infected with the newly identified Omicron
variant of the virus.
The Marechausse did not release further details of the
couple's medical status.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Daniel Wallis)