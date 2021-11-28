Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/26 11:36:43 am
3.765 EUR   -9.67%
05:25pDutch police arrest couple that fled COVID quarantine
RE
05:19aDutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers
RE
11/27DUTCH : Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch police arrest couple that fled COVID quarantine

11/28/2021 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dutch military police on Sunday said they had arrested a married couple who left a hotel where they were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and were attempting to flee the country.

The police known as the Marechausse said in a statement the pair were arrested "in an airplane that was about to depart."

Dozens of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa on Friday are being kept in quarantine at a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

The Marechausse statement said the pair, whose names and nationalities were not released, had been turned over to health authorities.

In all 61 of the more than 600 passengers on the flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town tested positive for COVID-19. Most are quarantining at the hotel, though some Dutch residents were allowed to quarantine at home.

Dutch health authorities said earlier Sunday that at least 13 of the 61 are infected with the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus.

The Marechausse did not release further details of the couple's medical status.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
05:25pDutch police arrest couple that fled COVID quarantine
RE
05:19aDutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers
RE
11/27DUTCH : Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant
RE
11/27Dutch find 61 COVID cases among South Africa passengers, looking for new variant
RE
11/26European Airline, Travel Stocks Slide Amid Concern Over New Coronavirus Strain
DJ
11/24Shell ponders biofuels plant to meet rising Asian aviation demand
RE
11/22Ryanair CEO Urges Passengers To Switch Away From 'Polluting' Airlines
MT
11/17Alitalia launches auction for its loyalty programme
RE
11/16American Airlines, travel platform Winding Tree announce blockchain partnership
RE
11/11AIR FRANCE-KLM : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 001 M 15 820 M 15 820 M
Net income 2021 -3 363 M -3 800 M -3 800 M
Net Debt 2021 10 737 M 12 132 M 12 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 733 M 2 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Average target price 3,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-26.46%2 733
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.53%23 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.66%17 928
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%15 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 554
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%13 684