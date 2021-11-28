Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch set to announce findings on Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

11/28/2021 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities were expected to announce on Sunday afternoon how many cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands, after 61 people who flew from South Africa tested positive for coronavirus.

The Netherlands' Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday it believes that the new variant is present in at least some of the positive cases found among some 600 passengers who were tested on arrival from two flights from South Africa on Friday.

A RIVM spokesperson said on Saturday it was "almost certain" it had identified cases of the new variant, but further testing was needed, and the institute will not say how many until it is sure. The spokesperson said on Sunday that findings would be released in the afternoon.

The discovery of Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" last week by the World Health Organization, has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have now been found in at least nine countries.

The Dutch investigation began with testing of 624 passengers who arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on two flights on Friday, before the Dutch government changed its rules on air traffic from southern Africa due to concerns over the variant. https://www.reuters.com/world/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-11-27

The 61 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.

Dutch health authorities are also seeking to contact and test some 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe since Monday.

Worries over the variant come as many European countries are already grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the Netherlands, rules go into effect on Sunday mandating the closure of bars, restaurants and most stores at 5 p.m. in an attempt to reverse a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is swamping the healthcare system.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
05:19aDutch set to announce findings on Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers
RE
11/27DUTCH : Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant
RE
11/27Dutch find 61 COVID cases among South Africa passengers, looking for new variant
RE
11/26European Airline, Travel Stocks Slide Amid Concern Over New Coronavirus Strain
DJ
11/24Shell ponders biofuels plant to meet rising Asian aviation demand
RE
11/22Ryanair CEO Urges Passengers To Switch Away From 'Polluting' Airlines
MT
11/17Alitalia launches auction for its loyalty programme
RE
11/16American Airlines, travel platform Winding Tree announce blockchain partnership
RE
11/11AIR FRANCE-KLM : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 001 M 15 847 M 15 847 M
Net income 2021 -3 363 M -3 806 M -3 806 M
Net Debt 2021 10 737 M 12 152 M 12 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Average target price 3,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-26.46%2 733
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.53%23 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.66%17 928
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%15 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 554
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%13 684