Dutch set to announce findings on Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities were
expected to announce on Sunday afternoon how many cases of the
Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands,
after 61 people who flew from South Africa tested positive for
coronavirus.
The Netherlands' Institute for Health (RIVM) said on
Saturday it believes that the new variant is present in at least
some of the positive cases found among some 600 passengers who
were tested on arrival from two flights from South Africa on
Friday.
A RIVM spokesperson said on Saturday it was "almost certain"
it had identified cases of the new variant, but further testing
was needed, and the institute will not say how many until it is
sure. The spokesperson said on Sunday that findings would be
released in the afternoon.
The discovery of Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" last
week by the World Health Organization, has sparked worries
around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong
the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have now been found
in at least nine countries.
The Dutch investigation began with testing of 624 passengers
who arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on two flights on
Friday, before the Dutch government changed its rules on air
Friday, before the Dutch government changed its rules on air
traffic from southern Africa due to concerns over the variant.
The 61 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 are being
kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.
Dutch health authorities are also seeking to contact and
test some 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from South
Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or
Zimbabwe since Monday.
Worries over the variant come as many European countries are
already grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.
In the Netherlands, rules go into effect on Sunday mandating
the closure of bars, restaurants and most stores at 5 p.m. in an
attempt to reverse a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that
is swamping the healthcare system.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling
