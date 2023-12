Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM's board of directors has decided to co-opt former French Defence Minister Florence Parly as director, the airline announced on Wednesday, replacing Isabelle Parize.

The board's proposal will be submitted for ratification at the group's next shareholder meeting, during which a one-year extension of the board's current Chair Anne-Marie Couderc will also be put forward. (Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont Editing by Chris Reese)