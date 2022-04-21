Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:01 am EDT
4.191 EUR   +2.19%
11:25aITA Airways to open data room for privatisation next week - sources
RE
04/21Fuel Shortage Forces Air France Flights from Senegal to Make Refuelling Stops in Spain
MT
04/20Air France to make refuelling stops as Senegal feels fuel shortage
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITA Airways to open data room for privatisation next week - sources

04/21/2022 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ITA Airways presents new fleet of aircraft at Fiumicino airport

MILAN (Reuters) - State-owned ITA Airways will make its financial data available for suitors from next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the Italian government tries to speed up the privatisation of the successor to Alitalia.

The sources told Reuters that all three consortia that expressed interest in buying a majority stake in the airline will be admitted to ITA's data room despite a request from one of the suitors, shipping group MSC, for exclusive talks.

MSC teamed up with Germany's Lufthansa and presented a bid in January, indicating it was ready to offer more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the carrier.

U.S. fund Certares and Wizz Air investor Indigo Partners have also expressed their interest in the airline in recent days, sources have said.

ITA started flying in place of Alitalia in October, permanently grounding the 75-year-old, one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour after years of financial losses and failed rescue attempts.

Last month the Treasury picked Equita and Gianni & Origoni as financial and legal advisers for the privatisation of ITA Airways, which is fully owned by the government.

The carrier has lined up JPMorgan and Mediobanca to help on the search for private investors.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.41% 4.191 Real-time Quote.5.94%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 4.59% 7.484 Delayed Quote.15.74%
EQUITA GROUP S.P.A. -0.25% 4.07 Delayed Quote.6.81%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA 0.00% 19 Real-time Quote.0.75%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.30% 221.3 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.47% 132.27 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 1.01% 9.576 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 4.77% 3161 Delayed Quote.-27.96%
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
11:25aITA Airways to open data room for privatisation next week - sources
RE
04/21Fuel Shortage Forces Air France Flights from Senegal to Make Refuelling Stops in Spain
MT
04/20Air France to make refuelling stops as Senegal feels fuel shortage
RE
04/20Air France-KLM Targets July Move to New French HQ
MT
04/19Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2022
GL
04/18Marjan Rintel to become new CEO of KLM
AQ
04/13Airbus Commercial Aircraft - Air France-KLM confirms order for four A350F
AQ
04/13Air France-KLM Finalizes Order For Four Airbus A350F Freighters
MT
04/12Air France-KLM orders four Airbus freighter jets
RE
04/11Dutch Regulator Finds Air-France KLM Unit's Zero Carbon-emission Advertisement As Misle..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 839 M 23 709 M 23 709 M
Net income 2022 -680 M -738 M -738 M
Net Debt 2022 10 827 M 11 754 M 11 754 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 630 M 2 856 M 2 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 66 166
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,10 €
Average target price 3,25 €
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM5.94%2 856
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.41%27 785
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.96%19 073
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.75%17 891
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.36%16 760
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.26%15 199