    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-22 am EDT
1.450 EUR   -4.29%
11:16aItaly aims to pick preferred bidder for ITA Airways this month
RE
08/19BTMI Announces Return Of KLM Direct Service From Amsterdam
AQ
08/17Norse Atlantic announces Berlin-Fort Lauderdale flights
RE
Italy aims to pick preferred bidder for ITA Airways this month

08/22/2022 | 11:16am EDT
ITA Airways presents new fleet of aircraft at Fiumicino airport

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's outgoing government is pressing ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in ITA Airways and hopes to choose its preferred bidder by the end of the month, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The government had aimed to complete the part-privatisation of the successor to Alitalia over the summer, but asked the two rival consortia to review their initial offers as it deemed they did not meet its goals. They have until midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday to do so.

Shipping group MSC and Germany's Lufthansa are facing a rival bid led by U.S. private equity fund Certares and which is backed by Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines Inc.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government wants to sign a preliminary agreement with the preferred bidder by Sept. 10, the sources said.

However, any deal would probably close in the final quarter of the year by which time Italy should have a new government after a national election on Sept. 25, potentially complicating the issue further.

MSC and Lufthansa are offering between 850 million euros ($847 million) and 900 million euros for an 80% stake, one of the sources told Reuters. MSC would buy a 60% stake while the German airline would have a 20% stake.

The Italian Treasury wants to retain an important influence on ITA's strategy and jobs, the same source added.

MSC was not immediately available for comment, while Lufthansa declined to comment on the matter.

In the case of Certares, the fund is offering around 600 million euros for about 60% of ITA.

According to a fourth source, its proposal would leave the Italian Treasury with "at least" a 40% stake and the right to appoint the company's chairman and exercise a veto on certain "strategic choices."

(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Francesco Zecchini and Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -4.29% 1.45 Real-time Quote.-22.40%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -3.13% 32.245 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.49% 6.111 Delayed Quote.1.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 802 M 23 898 M 23 898 M
Net income 2022 -190 M -191 M -191 M
Net Debt 2022 8 369 M 8 403 M 8 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 631x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 893 M 3 908 M 3 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 71 984
Free-Float 47,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 1,86 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-22.40%3 908
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.02%24 978
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.92%21 222
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.81%18 334
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 196
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.38%14 014