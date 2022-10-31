Italy says exclusivity period for Certares/ITA Airways deal expires

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Ministry said
on Monday it would not renew an exclusivity period for talks
with U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France-KLM and Delta
for the sale of ITA Airways, the nationalised successor airline
to Alitalia.
"Exclusivity obligations granted on Aug. 31 ... end today,"
the ministry said in a statement, adding that contacts would
continue over "a possible sale agreement" with the potential
buyers.
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini
Editing by Keith Weir)