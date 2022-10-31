Advanced search
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:25 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1.332 EUR   -3.02%
Italy says exclusivity period for Certares/ITA Airways deal expires
RE
01:38pItaly 's treasury to press ahead with ita airways sale talks wit…
RE
ADRs End Mostly Lower; Air France-KLM, Electrolux Trade Actively
DJ
Italy says exclusivity period for Certares/ITA Airways deal expires

10/31/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Ministry said on Monday it would not renew an exclusivity period for talks with U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France-KLM and Delta for the sale of ITA Airways, the nationalised successor airline to Alitalia.

"Exclusivity obligations granted on Aug. 31 ... end today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that contacts would continue over "a possible sale agreement" with the potential buyers. (Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir)


10/28AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10/28Air France-KLM CEO Confirms Interest in Portuguese Flag Carrier TAP
MT
10/28Transcript : Air France-KLM SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Air France Klm : Third quater 2022 results
PU
10/28Air France-KLM beats quarterly estimates on travel recovery
RE
10/28Air France-KLM Q3 2022 results
GL
10/28Air France-KLM SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 25 077 M 24 935 M 24 935 M
Net income 2022 231 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 6 558 M 6 520 M 6 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 528 M 3 508 M 3 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 66 166
Free-Float 47,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 1,67 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-29.67%3 508
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.01%23 473
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.28%22 189
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%17 409
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.14%14 293
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 140