  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Air France-KLM
  News
  Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
KLM's CEO Elbers will not serve third term

01/13/2022 | 12:55pm EST
The International Air Transport Association holds its Annual General Meeting in Boston

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Pieter Elbers, the chief executive of KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, will not serve a third term, the company said on Thursday.

Elbers, 51, is a 30-year veteran of the company who oversaw restructurings at KLM before and during the coronavirus pandemic. The company said he will step down as of May 1, 2023.

KLM has been part of the Air France-KLM group since 2004, but relations between the Dutch subsidiary and its French-dominated parent have been strained in recent years by KLM's relatively stronger financial performance.

"The Air France-KLM Board of Directors has approved that the Supervisory Board of KLM, after close consultation with CEO Pieter Elbers, has established that (he) will not enter into a third term," the company said in a statement on the group website.

Air France CEO Ben Smith and Chairwoman Anne-Marie Couderc thanked Elbers for his service.

In a separate statement on KLM's website, Elbers said he was proud of his time at the company and would continue to "support KLM in this transition toward new leadership."

In 2019, the Dutch state purchased a 14% stake in Air France-KLM in a surprise move it said it hoped would help it gain more influence and protect the Netherlands' interests in the company.

Elbers is known as a strong advocate for KLM interests within the group, but has always rejected the idea - sometimes mooted by Dutch politicians - that KLM should split from the group.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 920 M 15 942 M 15 942 M
Net income 2021 -3 384 M -3 876 M -3 876 M
Net Debt 2021 10 805 M 12 375 M 12 375 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 698 M 3 082 M 3 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM8.65%3 082
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.92%25 901
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.89%21 493
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.51%18 541
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.42%17 231
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.30%15 070