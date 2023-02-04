Advanced search
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:01 2023-02-03 am EST
1.587 EUR   +0.60%
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM eye Flybe landing slots - report
RE
02/03Air France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E883211
PU
02/01Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period
RE
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM eye Flybe landing slots - report

02/04/2023 | 03:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are circling collapsed UK regional airline Flybe to try to obtain its take-off and landing slots at London's Heathrow Airport, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Lufthansa and Air France-KLM declined to comment.

The Telegraph said the two airlines were in talks with the administrators of Flybe, which a week ago ceased trading and went into insolvency for the second time in three years, with all flights cancelled and 276 workers made redundant.

Administrators from Interpath Advisory may have just days to agree to a rescue that would avoid the business being wound up, the newspaper said, citing sources in London's financial community.

Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are interested in Flybe's seven pairs of take-off and landing slots at Heathrow and five pairs at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, the report said.

Suitors would need to take on many of the bankrupt airline's liabilities as well as the potentially lucrative assets, it quoted one source as saying.

If a buyer for Flybe cannot be found it is likely that the slots would be returned to a central pool run by the airports coordinator, it said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; and Camille Raynaud; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.60% 1.5865 Real-time Quote.28.88%
LUFTHANSA 0.09% 9.902 Delayed Quote.27.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 661 M 27 847 M 27 847 M
Net income 2022 197 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 7 942 M 8 619 M 8 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 076 M 4 423 M 4 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 72 439
Free-Float 47,1%
