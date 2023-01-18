Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:31:55 2023-01-18 am EST
1.594 EUR   +2.44%
10:23aLufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA
RE
08:58aAir France says it won't bid for Italy's ITA Airways
RE
08:15aSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Lufthansa continues to be buoyed by positive industry news
DP
Lufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA

01/18/2023 | 10:23am EST
Lufthansa pilots on strike at Frankfurt airport

BERLIN/ROME (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa said on Wednesday it had offered to buy an initial minority stake in ITA Airways, Italy's state-owned successor to Alitalia.

Lufthansa said Italy is the most important market outside of its existing home markets and the United States, noting its importance as both a business and tourism destination.

Beside its domestic German business, Lufthansa already operates the brands Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

"The plan is to agree on the initial acquisition of a minority stake as well as on options to purchase the remaining shares at a later date," Lufthansa said in a statement, adding it hoped to signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian Economy Ministry and move on to exclusive talks.

Italy held talks last year with U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France KLM and Delta about a deal for ITA but failed to reach an agreement.

Air France confirmed earlier on Wednesday that it would not bid for ITA.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Rachel More and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.44% 1.594 Real-time Quote.26.40%
LUFTHANSA 4.41% 9.189 Delayed Quote.13.37%
