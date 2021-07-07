Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa raises $1.2 billion in corporate bond sale

07/07/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport

(Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa raised 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in a corporate bond sale on Wednesday, boosting its finances after a state bail-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lufthansa, which was hit hard by the ensuing tourism crisis, had already issued a bond in February to repay part of last year's 9 billion euro bailout from state lender KfW.

"The repeated successful placement of a corporate bond again confirms our access to a variety of advantageous financing instruments," finance chief Remco Steenbergen said in a statement.

The company said it issued three and eight-year bonds, confirming an earlier Reuters report that cited a memo from a lead manager on the deal, becoming the latest of several major airlines to tap the debt markets.

The tranche with a term until 2024 bears interest of 2.0% per year, while it's 3.5% for the tranche maturing in 2029, Lufthansa said.

The shorter-dated tranche received demand of over 900 million euros and the longer one 1 billion, according to the memo.

Among Lufthansa's peers, Air France-KLM, easyJet, British Airways owner IAG and Ryanair have all sold bonds this year as COVID-19 vaccinations have supported a brighter economic outlook and better prospects for the travel sector.

Lufthansa said it would use the proceeds to strengthen its liquidity. Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC and ING managed the transaction, according to an earlier memo.

Reuters reported in May that Lufthansa was sounding out investors about a capital increase worth roughly 3 billion euros, looking at either a June/July or September/October window, after shareholders approved a potential increase of up to 5.5 billion.

The company said on Wednesday preparations for a share sale were underway, adding no decision on the size and timing had been taken.

($1 = 0.8481 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet and Mark Potter)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.54% 4.088 Real-time Quote.-18.91%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.08% 9.358 Delayed Quote.-17.02%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -1.98% 9.804 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
EASYJET PLC -3.21% 905 Delayed Quote.12.65%
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
01:31pLufthansa raises $1.2 billion in corporate bond sale
RE
07/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : Budapest Airport's Paris pairing with Transavia
AQ
07/06AIR FRANCE KLM  : China to suspend Air France's Tianjin flight for two weeks ove..
RE
07/05AIR FRANCE KLM  : is first SkyTeam Alliance member to provide transatlantic serv..
AQ
07/05AIR FRANCE-KLM  : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/02Self check-in kiosks to feature Neonode contactless technology
AQ
07/01NEONODE  : Touch Sensors Chosen for Test Run of Contactless Kiosks at Japan's Na..
MT
07/01Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Kiosk Trials by Global ..
AQ
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CareMax, EBay, NCC Group, PayPal, Tesla...
06/30FTSE Down, Pound to Rise Versus Euro if EU Postpones Ban on Meat Sales in NI
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 489 M 15 917 M 15 917 M
Net income 2021 -2 795 M -3 298 M -3 298 M
Net Debt 2021 11 733 M 13 846 M 13 846 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 663 M 3 141 M 3 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 75 937
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 3,51 €
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-18.91%3 309
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.54%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.41%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.94%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.20%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 885