    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/14 11:35:00 am
4.179 EUR   -1.49%
Mali gives airlines 72 hours to use or lose landing slots

01/15/2022 | 02:33am EST
DAKAR (Reuters) - Mali said on Friday it would give airlines three days to confirm they will continue flights to the country or lose their landing slots, after several carriers suspended service in response to sanctions being imposed on the military-led government.

Regional carriers, including Air Cote d'Ivoire and Air Senegal, and Air France suspended flights to the capital Bamako indefinitely this week after West Africa's main political bloc ordered its members to close their borders with Mali.

The sanctions, which also included the suspension ofnon-essential financial transactions, were issued in response to a proposal by Mali's transitional government to delay democratic elections originally scheduled for February by up to four years.

Mali's transportation minister wrote in a statement that airlines would have 72 hours from Saturday to confirm to civil aviation authorities whether they intend to continue service.

"Beyond this time, their time slots will be attributed to other airlines in order to ensure a continuity of service," the minister, Dembele Madina Sissoko, said.

A transitional government has been ruling Mali since a military coup in August 2020 that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The junta's leaders agreed to oversee an 18-month transition culminating in democratic elections in February 2022 but have since backtracked, citing insecurity caused by Islamist militants and logistical constraints.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 920 M 15 888 M 15 888 M
Net income 2021 -3 384 M -3 863 M -3 863 M
Net Debt 2021 10 805 M 12 333 M 12 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 681 M 3 062 M 3 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 74 415
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,18 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM7.96%3 062
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.15%26 449
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.26%21 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%18 269
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%17 072
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.76%15 598