Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:07 2023-04-19 am EDT
1.583 EUR   +1.38%
02:36pPortugal PM welcomes Lufthansa's interest in TAP, Scholz sees good fit
RE
09:50aAir France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E895206
PU
09:50aAir France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E895222
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Portugal PM welcomes Lufthansa's interest in TAP, Scholz sees good fit

04/19/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A TAP Air Portugal plane taxis at Lisbon's airport

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa welcomed the interest expressed by Lufthansa in the upcoming privatisation of flag carrier TAP, but promised a level playing field and a transparent process for all contenders.

Speaking to reporters alongside visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Costa said the government will "shortly start TAP's privatisation and several companies have expressed interest, one of them Lufthansa".

Added Scholz: "My impression is that something does fit well together here, but let us see how it turns out."

Reuters reported on Thursday that Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG were laying the groundwork for potential bids for TAP, sounding out local communications agencies and legal advisers.

Lufthansa's original interest in TAP dates back to before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Scholz said "there are reasons why Lufthansa had previously been interested".    

The Portuguese state owns 100% of TAP, which is currently restructuring under a Brussels-approved 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) rescue plan, and the government is considering an outright or partial sale of the airline.

"We have to ensure a transparent process where everyone starts from the same equal position, but Lufthansa is very welcome, it is a great airline and has a complementary strategy," Costa said.

"Then the negotiation process will allow us to select who arrives first at the finish line," he added.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Andreas Rinke and Catarina Demony; editing by Andrei Khalip and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.38% 1.583 Real-time Quote.26.85%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -0.20% 150.1 Delayed Quote.21.45%
LUFTHANSA 0.96% 9.814 Delayed Quote.25.19%
All news about AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:36pPortugal PM welcomes Lufthansa's interest in TAP, Scholz sees good fit
RE
09:50aAir France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E895206
PU
09:50aAir France Klm : Document AMF CP. 2023E895222
PU
04/18French Stocks Flash Green At Midday Amid China’s Economic Recovery
MT
04/18European Midday Briefing: Mood Brighter After China Rebound; Mo..
DJ
04/18Air France-KLM, Units Secure EUR2.2 Billion of ESG-linked Revolvers
MT
04/18Air France KLM gains 2.2 bln euros of revolving credit facilities
RE
04/18Air France KLM gains 2.2 bln euros of revolving credit facilities
RE
04/18Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM signed two Revolving Credit Facilities linked to ES..
GL
04/18Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM signed two Revolving Credit Facilities linked to ES..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR FRANCE-KLM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 071 M 28 587 M 28 587 M
Net income 2022 188 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2022 7 760 M 8 509 M 8 509 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 012 M 4 398 M 4 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 72 439
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1,56 €
Average target price 1,87 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM26.85%4 399
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.80%27 777
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.63%23 304
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.61%23 016
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.57%19 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.73%18 709
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer