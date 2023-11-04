Nov 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS on Saturday said it had entered into an agreement with a consortium consisting of U.S. investment firm Castlelake, Air France-KLM S.A., Danish investment firm Lind Invest, and the Danish state following its bankruptcy proceedings.

SAS added that it has, as part of the transaction structure, entered into a new debtor-in-possession financing credit agreement for Swedish crowns 5.5 billion ($505.45 million) with Castlelake to refinance its loans, increase liquidity and support the company's path to exit from its voluntary restructuring proceedings. ($1 = 10.8814 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)