(Recasts headline and first paragraph, adds details from statement in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraph 5)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS on Saturday said it has entered into a new credit agreement for 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($505.5 million) with U.S. investment firm Castlelake to refinance its loans, increase liquidity and support its exit from voluntary restructuring proceedings.

The loan provided by Castlelake will refinance and replace the company's existing debtor-in-possession financing credit agreement of 7.7 billion Swedish crowns ($707.6 million) entered into with funds managed by Apollo Global Management, the company said.

SAS said the financing comes as part of the transaction structure agreed with a consortium consisting of Castlelake, Air France-KLM S.A., Danish investment firm Lind Invest, and the Danish state following its bankruptcy proceedings.

Air France-KLM, Castlelake, and Lind Invest didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In October, the company said that Castlelake would take a stake of about 32% in SAS, Air France-KLM's will be around 20% and the Danish state will hold about 26%.

($1 = 10.8814 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)