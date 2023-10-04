COPENHAGEN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in SAS tumbled 95% at market open on Wednesday after the Scandinavian airline announced new big shareholders late on Tuesday in a restructuring that will see the group delisted from bourses and existing ownership stakes erased.

SAS said U.S. investment firm Castlelake and Air France-KLM would become new major shareholders in the airline alongside the Danish state following bankruptcy proceedings.

Scandinavia's biggest carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in mid-2022 after years of struggling with high costs coupled with low customer demand brought on by the pandemic.

Castlelake will take a stake of about 32%, Air France-KLM will own around 20%, Lind Invest 8.6% and the Danish state will hold about 26%, SAS said.

The remaining equity will likely be distributed among creditors, the airline said.

SAS shares, which already tumbled in recent years traded down 79% at 0742 GMT to 0.06 Swedish crowns ($0.0054). ($1 = 11.0853 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)