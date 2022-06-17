Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air France-KLM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
1.265 EUR   +1.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. EXIM Bank board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing jet sale

06/17/2022 | 07:44pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on Friday said its board of directors approved an $811 million loan guarantee to help finance the sale of Boeing wide-body aircraft to French-Dutch airline Air France-KLM SA.

EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would support aircraft assembled at Boeing's Everett, Washington, and North Charleston, South Carolina, factories, which produce 787 jetliners. It did not specify the number of aircraft involved, but KLM had ordered some 15 787-10 aircraft and began to take delivery of them in 2019.

Since then, Boeing experienced severe delays in 787 Dreamliner deliveries because of production flaws and has advised airlines and suppliers that deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, but is still awaiting regulatory approvals.

EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would support hundreds of small and medium-sized business suppliers and about 4,500 jobs in the United States.

"This transaction also helps a sector critical to U.S. economic security rebound from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

A Boeing spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

Boeing in December lost a major Air France-KLM order for 100 new narrow body jets to arch rival Airbus . (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.12% 1.265 Real-time Quote.-35.21%
AIRBUS SE 1.20% 94.12 Real-time Quote.-16.23%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.58% 136.8 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 086 M 24 156 M 24 156 M
Net income 2022 -530 M -555 M -555 M
Net Debt 2022 9 178 M 9 603 M 9 603 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 250 M 3 401 M 3 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 71 289
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1,27 €
Average target price 2,57 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Zaat Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Isabelle Bouillot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-35.21%3 377
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.31%18 962
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.10%17 184
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-15.20%14 236
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.25%13 591
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.13%11 364