U.S. EXIM Bank board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing jet sale

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of
the United States (EXIM) on Friday said its board of directors
approved an $811 million loan guarantee to help finance the sale
of Boeing wide-body aircraft to French-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM SA.
EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would
support aircraft assembled at Boeing's Everett, Washington, and
North Charleston, South Carolina, factories, which produce 787
jetliners. It did not specify the number of aircraft involved,
but KLM had ordered some 15 787-10 aircraft and began to take
delivery of them in 2019.
Since then, Boeing experienced severe delays in 787
Dreamliner deliveries because of production flaws and has
advised airlines and suppliers that deliveries would resume in
the second half of 2022, but is still awaiting regulatory
approvals.
EXIM said in a statement that the loan guarantee would
support hundreds of small and medium-sized business suppliers
and about 4,500 jobs in the United States.
"This transaction also helps a sector critical to U.S.
economic security rebound from the economic impacts of the
COVID-19 pandemic," it said.
A Boeing spokesperson could not immediately be reached.
Boeing in December lost a major Air France-KLM order for 100
new narrow body jets to arch rival Airbus .
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant
McCool)