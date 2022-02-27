WRAPUP 2-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on
Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an
unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin
to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European
state since World War Two.
The ban on Russian jets comes as the airline industry
continues to grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic
that is still undermining global demand for travel.
Germany, Spain and France joined Britain, the Nordics and
Baltic states in declaring bans on Russian use of their
airspace, a major escalation in a tactic by mostly NATO allies
to wage economic war against Putin in retaliation for the
invasion.
The West, led by the United States, also unveiled sweeping
new financial sanctions on Russia, which has called its assault
on Ukraine a "special operation" to capture "neo-Nazis" who
Putin says threaten Russia's security - a charge Kyiv and
Western governments say is baseless propaganda.
Russia is now widely expected to retaliate further against
the air blockades and other sanctions. It has already responded
to the earliest European airspace bans with its own edicts
barring airlines from Britain, Bulgaria and Poland.
Without access to Russia's airways, experts say carriers
will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of
tension in the Middle East - adding significant time and cost.
"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and
airlines from this evening on," French Transport Minister
Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a Twitter post, an announcement
echoed across continental Europe.
Air France-KLM said it is suspending flights to
and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace
until further notice as of Sunday.
Earlier, Germany's transport ministry said it would close
its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months
from Sunday, with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.
Spain has also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft.
The closure of European airspace to Russian airlines and
vice versa had immediate impacts on global aviation. Air France
said it was temporarily suspending flights to and from China,
Korea and Japan, while it "studies flight plan options to avoid
Russian airspace, in compliance with French and international
authorities' directives."
By contrast, Swiss International Air Lines, a unit of
Germany's Lufthansa <LHAG.DE, said on Sunday that it was
monitoring the situation but maintaining regular services to
Russia for now.
Canada also said on Sunday it had shut its airspace to
Russian aircraft effective immediately..
Air Canada "does not operate to destinations in either the
Ukraine or Russia, and at all times, we comply with all airspace
restrictions per Transport Canada and the FAA (U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration)," the airline said.
A spokesperson for Canada's transport minister said there
are no direct flights between Russia and Canada, but several
Russian flights a day pass through Canadian airspace.
Nordic countries Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland also
made similar announcements, following on from closures declared
by Britain, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania. Baltic
countries Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are also closing their
airspace to Russian airliners.
"It is now absolutely necessary to proceed with further
tough measures to isolate Russia," Swedish EU Minister Hans
Dahlgren told public service radio SR.
Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Timo
Harakka said on Twitter late on Saturday that Finland, which
shares a long land border with Russia, was preparing a similar
closure.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washingon, D.C.; Jessica
Jones in Madrid; Denny Thomas in Toronto and Allison Lampert in
Montreal; Writing by Mark Bendeich and Anna Driver; Editing by
Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Daniel Wallis)