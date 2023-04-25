Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Industries Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRI   US00912N4034

AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

(AIRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:53:22 2023-04-24 pm EDT
3.938 USD   +2.03%
08:35aAir Industries Group Receives Notice from NYSE American Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
04/19Air Industries Group Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
BU
04/19Air Industries Group Provides Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Industries Group Receives Notice from NYSE American Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

04/25/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI) (“Air Industries” or the “Company”) announced that on April 18, 2023, the Company received a notice from NYSE Regulation stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American (the “Exchange”) under the timely filing criteria set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). The non-compliance results from the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Delinquent Report”) by the filing due date of April 17, 2023 (the “Filing Delinquency”).

In accordance with Section 1007 of the Company Guide, the Company will have six months from the date of the Filing Delinquency, or until October 17, 2023 (the “Initial Cure Period”), to file the Form 10-K with the SEC. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-K during the Initial Cure Period, the Exchange may, in its sole discretion, provide an additional six-month cure period (the “Additional Cure Period”). The Company can regain compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards at any time during the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as applicable, by filing the Form 10-K and any subsequent delayed filings with the SEC.

The Company is seeking to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable.

During the Initial Cure Period and the Additional Cure Period, if applicable, the Company’s securities will continue to trade on the Exchange, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing requirements, with a late filer (“.LF”) indicator.

AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP is an integrated Tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the ability to realize firm backlog and projected backlog, cost cutting measures, potential future results and acquisitions, are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of projects due to variability in size, scope and duration, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. [Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to file its Form 10-K within the fifteen-day extension permitted by the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.] The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
08:35aAir Industries Group Receives Notice from NYSE American Regarding Late Filing of Annual..
BU
04/19Air Industries Group Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Twelve M..
BU
04/19Air Industries Group Provides Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year E..
CI
04/04Air Industries Group : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04Transcript : Air Industries Group, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 04, 2023
CI
04/03Air Industries Group : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/03Air Industries Group Announces Date for 4Q22 Investor Call
BU
04/03North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/27North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/20North American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 12,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Air Industries Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,94 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luciano M. Melluzzo Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Recca Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael N. Taglich Chairman
Peter D. Rettaliata Independent Director
David J. Buonanno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP-7.33%13
SAFRAN21.81%65 959
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.21.54%41 781
HEICO CORPORATION11.72%20 493
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.9.79%17 819
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD2.18%16 699
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer