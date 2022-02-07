Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Industries Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRI   US00912N2053

AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

(AIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Industries : Receives $12.4 Million Order for Complete Landing Gear for the US Navy, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, Airborne Early Warning Aircraft - Form 8-K

02/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Industries Group Receives $12.4 Million Order for Complete Landing Gear for the US Navy, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, Airborne Early Warning Aircraft

Bay Shore, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI), an integrated Tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced that its Long Island based subsidiary, Air Industries Machining Corp., has been awarded a contract to produce complete Main and Nose landing gear and ancillary components for the US Navy's E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, airborne early warning aircraft. The contract value is approximately $12.4 million with deliveries beginning next year and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The E-2D is a vital aircraft for the US Navy. The aircraft provides all-weather airborne early warning and command and control capabilities for all US Navy aircraft carrier battle groups. E-2 aircraft are also operated by several foreign militaries, most notably Japan which operates the latest E-2D variant.

Mr. Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries, commented: "This contract win is significant. The E-2D and earlier variants of the aircraft have been an important platform at Air Industries for decades. The evolution of our E-2D product mirrors the development of our business over the years. We began producing individual parts for the landing gear as a Tier 2 supplier. Today we manufacture complete, ready to install, landing gear, as a Tier 1 supplier to the Original Equipment Manufacturer. The E-2D Aircraft is one of five major aircraft platforms we support and it represented approximately 15% of our total sales in 2021."

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group (NYSE American: AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers, and a Prime Contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, and is highly regarded for its expertise in designing and manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance.

Additional information about the Company can be found in its filings with the SEC.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the ability to realize firm backlog and projected backlog, cost cutting measures, potential future results and acquisitions, are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of projects due to variability in size, scope and duration, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact Information

Air Industries Group

Investor Relations

Michael Recca - CFO

631.328.7078

ir@airindustriesgroup.com

Disclaimer

Air Industries Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
10:00aAIR INDUSTRIES : Receives $12.4 Million Order for Complete Landing Gear for the US Navy, E..
PU
09:50aAIR INDUSTRIES GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
09:45aAir Industries Unit Gets $12.4 Million Order From US Navy to Provide Aircraft Component..
MT
08:31aAir Industries Group Receives $12.4 Million Order for Complete Landing Gear for the US ..
BU
02/03AIR INDUSTRIES : Wins Long-Term Agreement for Flight Critical Components for Blackhawk Hel..
PU
02/03AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/03Air Industries Group Unit Receives $2.4 Million Order for Blackhawk Helicopter Componen..
MT
02/02Air Industries Group Wins Long-Term Agreement for Flight Critical Components for Blackh..
BU
02/01AIR INDUSTRIES : Receives Order for Landing Gear Components for the US Air Force B1-B Bomb..
PU
02/01AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59,3 M - -
Net income 2021 0,55 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 26,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float -
Chart AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Air Industries Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luciano M. Melluzzo Chief Operating Officer
Michael E. Recca CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael N. Taglich Chairman
Peter D. Rettaliata Independent Director
David J. Buonanno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP-10.50%26
SAFRAN-1.39%51 782
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-2.62%34 234
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-24.08%20 190
HEICO CORPORATION-5.73%16 642
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.1.10%13 474