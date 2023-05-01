Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Lease Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
40.19 USD   -0.07%
04:38pAir lease ceo says one oem has advised us to expect delays compa…
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says fully expect delays to persist for several y…
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says we have received additional notices of delay…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIR LEASE CEO SAYS WE REMAIN CAUTIOUS IN OUR BIGGER PICTURE OUTL…

05/01/2023 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIR LEASE CEO SAYS WE REMAIN CAUTIOUS IN OUR BIGGER PICTURE OUTLOOK ON OEM DELIVERY TIMELINES


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIR LEASE CORPORATION
04:38pAir lease ceo says one oem has advised us to expect delays compa…
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says fully expect delays to persist for several y…
RE
04:38pAir lease ceo says we have received additional notices of delay…
RE
04:37pAir lease ceo says we remain cautious in our bigger picture outl…
RE
04:15pAIR LEASE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04:15pEarnings Flash (AL) AIR LEASE CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $636.1M
MT
04:15pEarnings Flash (AL) AIR LEASE CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $1.50
MT
04:12pAir Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/26Air Lease Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
04/26Air Lease Extends Maturity of Revolving Credit Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LEASE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 670 M - -
Net income 2023 544 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,24x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 4 465 M 4 465 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,15x
EV / Sales 2024 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,22 $
Average target price 54,88 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION4.69%4 465
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-3.03%25 173
UNITED RENTALS1.60%24 820
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-3.36%13 923
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.0.51%9 185
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.46%4 879
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer