    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
32.85 USD   -2.17%
Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the Second Quarter of 2022

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on aircraft investments and sales activity occurring in the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 392 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft, with 430 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.

Aircraft Investments

  • Delivered 21 new aircraft from ALC’s order book including two Airbus A320neos, five Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, two Airbus A350s, nine Boeing 737-8s, and two Boeing 737-9s
  • Purchased one new incremental Airbus A321neo, which was concurrently leased to an ALC customer
  • Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1.4 billion

Sales

  • No aircraft sales occurred during the quarter

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements are unknown at this time, including the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results, prospects and opportunities. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release. 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 377 M - -
Net income 2022 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,8x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 3 642 M 3 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,94x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 93,5%
