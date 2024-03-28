Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (the “Company”) announced the closing on March 27, 2024 of its previously announced offering of €600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured medium-term notes due April 15, 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes mature on April 15, 2030 and bear interest at a rate of 3.70% per annum, payable annually in arrears on April 15 of each year, commencing on April 15, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of our inaugural EUR bond offering. The deal saw strong support and subscription from a broad array of European and global investors allowing us to upsize the transaction and price at an attractive cost of funds. The EUR market will serve as another strategic component of our global funding program as we seek to diversify our sources of liquidity,” said Greg Willis, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Air Lease Corporation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of existing indebtedness.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets, and Societe Generale acted as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes were offered pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2021, and a pricing supplement, dated March 20, 2024, supplementing the prospectus supplement, dated May 7, 2021, supplementing the base prospectus, dated May 7, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the intended use of proceeds. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to unanticipated cash needs, and those risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328618678/en/