Official AIR LEASE CORPORATION press release

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced two new Airbus aircraft delivered to Sunclass Airlines of Denmark, including one new A321-200neo and one new A330-900neo. Both aircraft delivered to Sunclass Airlines this December on long-term lease from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce the first of two A321-200neos and the first of three A330-900neos delivered to Sunclass Airlines,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “With these new ALC aircraft, Sunclass will continue to progress its fleet modernization program adding new generation widebodies and narrowbodies that offer the most advanced technology and efficiency.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Sunclass Airlines

Sunclass Airlines A/S is a Danish charter airline that operates charter services from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The company is affiliated with Ving Group, a Nordic tour operator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214107635/en/