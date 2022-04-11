Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Air Lease Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
41.99 USD   +0.53%
Air Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Air Lease to Place One Airbus A330-200 With Sentra Airways
MT
Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Airbus A330-200 with Sentra Airways
BU
Air Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/11/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) will host a conference call on May 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (855) 308-8321 domestic or (330) 863-3465 international. The passcode for the call is 7766137.

The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website.

For your convenience, the conference call can be replayed in its entirety beginning at 7:30 PM ET on May 5, 2022 until 7:30 PM ET on May 12, 2022. If you wish to listen to the replay of this conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 domestic or (404) 537-3406 international and enter passcode 7766137.

About Air Lease Corporation

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
