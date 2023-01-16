Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Lease Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
43.50 USD   +0.25%
10:02aAir Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A220 Aircraft with Croatia Airlines
BU
08:18aLessor says Air India to order around 500 jets
RE
07:22aAir Lease's Udvar-Hazy sees jet deliveries disappointing again in 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A220 Aircraft with Croatia Airlines

01/16/2023 | 10:02am EST
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines, including four A220-300s and two A220-100s. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Croatia Airlines beginning in 2024 through 2025 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines as the airline modernizes and expands its fleet with the newest and most fuel-efficient jets.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines, the national air carrier of Croatia, has been carrying passengers and cargo in domestic and international traffic for more than 30 years. Through its hub in Zagreb, Croatia Airlines serves dozens of destinations in Europe including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 310 M - -
Net income 2022 -159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,2x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 4 824 M 4 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
EV / Sales 2023 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Average target price 55,14 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION13.22%4 824
UNITED RENTALS10.36%27 186
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC5.87%26 706
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.8.86%15 304
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.2.21%9 644
HERC HOLDINGS INC.12.34%4 324