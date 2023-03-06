Advanced search
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
43.58 USD   +0.51%
02/28Goldman Sachs Reinstates Air Lease at Buy With $59 Price Target
MT
02/17Air Lease : PARTICIPANTS - Form 8-K
PU
02/17Air Lease Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft with Air France

03/06/2023 | 06:32am EST
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for three new Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft with Air France. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Air France in the second quarter of 2024 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“This strategic lease placement of three new A350-900s is another important step in the long-haul fleet modernization of Air France,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The Air France-KLM Group is our largest European airline leasing customer, encompassing not only Air France and KLM, but also includes Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France. ALC also has nine new Airbus A321neo aircraft delivering to the Group between late 2023 and 2026, and five Boeing 737s delivering to Transavia during the first half of this year, all on long-term leases.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 42,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The leading group in terms of intercontinental traffic on departure from Europe, Air France-KLM is a major player in the global air transport industry.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 669 M - -
Net income 2023 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,49x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 4 834 M 4 834 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,21x
EV / Sales 2024 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 93,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,58 $
Average target price 56,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
