Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Lease Corporation    AL

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Two Airbus A320-200 Aircraft with Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan)

02/16/2021 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today long-term lease placements for two used Airbus A320-200 aircraft with Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan), scheduled to deliver this March. This will be the first two aircraft in the fleet of the Uzbek startup airline.

“ALC is pleased to announce this lease placement of two A320-200s with Qanot Sharq Airlines,” said AJ Abedin, Vice President, Marketing of Air Lease Corporation. “We have worked closely with the Qanot Sharq executive team and are thrilled to participate in the launch of the first Uzbek startup airline through the placement of their first two aircraft.”

“We are honored and excited to work with one of the largest aircraft leasing companies in the world to assist with the launch of our airline,” said Nosir Abdugafarov, owner of Qanot Sharq Airlines. “These two A320-200s are scheduled to deliver in March and will be the first two aircraft in Qanot Sharq’s fleet, ensuring the highest standard of safety and comfort for our passengers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Qanot Sharq Airlines

Established as the first privately owned airline in Uzbekistan, Qanot Sharq is led by a team of highly accomplished airline industry professionals with over 200 years of combined industry experience. The airline will operate from multiple regional airports in Uzbekistan, providing scheduled air service to international destinations such as Istanbul, Ankara (Turkey), Dubai (UAE), Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Moscow, St. Petersburg (Russian Federation) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AIR LEASE CORPORATION
10:34aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Lease Placement of Two Airbus A320-200 Aircraf..
BU
02/03AIR LEASE : Delivers Two New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft to Sunwing Airlines
MT
02/03AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of Two New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft to S..
BU
01/27Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter 2020 and full-year results
AQ
01/26AIR LEASE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26AIR LEASE : Cowen Adjusts Air Lease PT to $50 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
01/25AIR LEASE : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Air Lease's Price Target to $58 From $45, Main..
MT
01/19AIR LEASE : Prices $750 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
01/19AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million o..
BU
01/11Air Lease Expects 361 New Aircraft Deliveries From Boeing, Airbus Through 202..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 026 M - -
Net income 2020 496 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 4 904 M 4 904 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,65x
EV / Sales 2021 9,49x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,75 $
Last Close Price 43,10 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-4.07%4 904
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC15.36%24 601
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.15.58%6 108
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-4.30%5 566
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED12.06%3 729
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-9.18%2 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ