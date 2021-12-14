Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Lease Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft with Virgin Atlantic

12/14/2021
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft with Virgin Atlantic. The two new A350-1000s are scheduled to deliver to the airline in 2023 and 2024 from ALC’s orderbook with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this placement of two new Airbus A350-1000s with Virgin Atlantic,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC’s long history with the airline has been focused on fleet transformation and modernization, and these two new aircraft will add to Virgin Atlantic’s growing A350 operations and commitment to sustainable travel.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
