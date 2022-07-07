Log in
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
33.09 USD   +2.48%
05:52pAir Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/05Factbox-Airline SAS files for U.S. bankruptcy protection
RE
06/29Fitch Affirms Air Lease Corporation at 'BBB'; Outlook at Stable
AQ
Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) will host a conference call on August 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 1 (833) 634-2156 domestic or 1 (412) 902-4142 international. Please request to be joined into the Air Lease Corporation call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website.

For your convenience, the conference call can be replayed in its entirety beginning at 7:30 PM ET on August 4, 2022 until 7:30 PM ET on August 11, 2022. If you wish to listen to the replay of this conference call, please dial 1 (877) 344-7529 domestic or 1 (412) 317-0088 international and enter passcode 3322431.

About Air Lease Corporation

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 377 M - -
Net income 2022 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 3 580 M 3 580 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
EV / Sales 2023 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-27.00%3 580
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-39.55%18 848
UNITED RENTALS-27.30%17 300
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-39.21%9 083
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-22.80%7 016
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-14.78%3 296