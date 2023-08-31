Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 6th at 1:15pm Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Finance & Leasing Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the ALC website at www.airleasecorp.com.

