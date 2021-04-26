Log in
    AL

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Four New Airbus A320neo Aircraft with Volaris

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for four new Airbus A320neo aircraft with Volaris (Mexico). Two of the aircraft are from ALC’s order book with Airbus and two are from sale-leasebacks acquired from a third party by one of our management vehicles. The four new A320neos are set to deliver during the remainder of Q2.

“ALC is pleased to further expand its relationship with Volaris, Mexico’s largest airline,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation. “These aircraft will play a key role satisfying the strong summer traffic demand that Volaris is forecasting. Further, these transactions illustrate another successful pairing of a sale-leaseback under our management business combined with direct placements from ALC’s order book.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Volaris

Volaris or the "Company" (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 170 and its fleet from four to 87 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 410 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 200 M - -
Net income 2021 515 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 5 390 M 5 390 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,78 $
Last Close Price 47,24 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION6.35%5 390
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC39.09%29 523
UNITED RENTALS, INC.37.53%23 069
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.29.16%7 526
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.28.40%6 743
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED12.57%3 679
