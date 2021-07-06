Air Lease : Adds $100,000 to ISTAT Foundation Matching Campaign to Benefit Airlink's Operation Airlift India

Press Release - July 6, 2021

Air Lease Corporation Adds $100,000 to ISTAT Foundation Matching Campaign to Benefit Airlink's Operation Airlift India

SOURCE: ISTAT Foundation, CHICAGO, Illinois, July 6, 2021 - Air Lease Corporation has joined the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) Foundation in support of Airlink's Operation Airlift India bringing the combined donation to $230,000 for the purpose of immediate COVID-19 relief.

Air Lease Corporation is matching the ISTAT Foundation's initial $100,000 donation, helping surpass its original goal of raising $150,000 for this important initiative. The ISTAT Foundation has committed a total of $115,000 along with $15,000 raised by its membership in a Matching Gift Campaign in June.

'The ISTAT Foundation is delighted to have Air Lease Corporation join us as Lead Sponsors for Airlink's Operation Airlift India COVID-19 relief effort,' said Peter Huijbers, Chair of the ISTAT Foundation. 'This is not only a significant boost to the Airlink relief effort in India, but also a demonstration of joint philanthropic objectives between the two organizations and its members over a long period of time. A big thank you to John Plueger and the entire ALC team.'

'The pandemic devastation in India is beyond description. By matching and partnering with the ISTAT Foundation we can maximize critical resources into place through Airlink's Operation Airlift India. We hope this joint philanthropic approach prompts an expansion of similar humanitarian efforts across the global aviation community,' said John L. Plueger, CEO of Air Lease Corporation.

About the ISTAT Foundation

The ISTAT Foundation's mission is to support individuals and institutions that promote the advancement of commercial aviation and humanitarianism. ISTAT historically provides the ISTAT Foundation with an annual grant to continue this mission through its Scholarship, Internships, ISTAT University, Grants, and Humanitarian Aid Programs. In times such as these, ISTAT and the ISTAT Foundation believe it a privilege and responsibility to provide additional support.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Airlink and Operation Airlift India

Airlink is a nonprofit organization working with aviation and logistics partners to transport relief workers and emergency supplies for reputable non-governmental organizations (NGOs) responding to rapid-onset disasters and other humanitarian crises around the globe. The ISTAT Foundation founded Airlink in 2010 and has contributed nearly US$2 million in support of their initiatives to date. To learn more about Airlink and how you can support their mission, please visit www.airlinkflight.org.

Airlink's Operation Airlift India was launched to address logistical challenges for an initial pipeline of 17 COVID-19 related aid shipments for 11 NGOs. So far, Airlink has mobilized 14 shipments to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. By July 2, some 130 tons of supplies (287,776 pounds) - including oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, personal protective equipment (PPE), and ventilators - will have reached India and the surrounding countries as part of the continuing operation.

Due to distances between these destinations within India and state restrictions for transportation of humanitarian goods within the country, both direct airlift and last-mile considerations are critical to ensuring supplies reach their intended recipients in the fastest time. Airlink has already provided transportation relief valued at more than $500,000 to NGOs sending supplies to countries directly affected by the Delta variant and other emerging variants in the region.