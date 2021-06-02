Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Lease Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AL   US00912X3026

AIR LEASE CORPORATION

(AL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Lease : Announces Delivery of New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft to Aeromexico

06/02/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Press Release - June 2, 2021
Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft to Aeromexico

LOS ANGELES, California, June 2, 2021 - Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Aeromexico. This is the first of four new Boeing 737-9s Aeromexico has committed to lease long-term from ALC.

'ALC is pleased to deliver this new 737-9 aircraft to our long-term customer, Aeromexico, today,' said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. 'This new technology 737-9 from ALC will play a key role in Aeromexico's route network and overall fleet operations.'

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created the Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its clients and employees at all stages of its operation.

Disclaimer

Air Lease Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 21:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 125 M - -
Net income 2021 460 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 5 501 M 5 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,56 $
Last Close Price 48,20 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION8.51%5 501
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC52.59%33 250
UNITED RENTALS, INC.44.00%24 569
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.31.88%7 703
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.25.33%6 680
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED12.47%3 676