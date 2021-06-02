Air Lease : Announces Delivery of New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft to Aeromexico

Press Release - June 2, 2021

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft to Aeromexico

LOS ANGELES, California, June 2, 2021 - Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Aeromexico. This is the first of four new Boeing 737-9s Aeromexico has committed to lease long-term from ALC.

'ALC is pleased to deliver this new 737-9 aircraft to our long-term customer, Aeromexico, today,' said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. 'This new technology 737-9 from ALC will play a key role in Aeromexico's route network and overall fleet operations.'

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created the Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its clients and employees at all stages of its operation.