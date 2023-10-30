AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-40
October 30, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Air Link Communication Limited with effect from October 30, 2023 by the board of directors in their meeting held on October 28, 2023 at Avari Hotel, 87-Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Lahore.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Amer Latif
Company Secretary
Copy to:
Executive Director/HOD,
Offsite-II Department,
Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6
Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com
UAN: 042-111-667-468
