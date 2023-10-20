AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-36 October 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:Notice of Board Meeting / Closed Period

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Air Link Communication Limited (Company) will be held on 28-10-2023at 12:30 Hrs, via zoom video conference call at Avari Hotel, 87 - Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 20-10-2023 to 28-10-2023 (both days inclusive), as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

Copy to:

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468