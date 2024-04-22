AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2024-06 April 20, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Air Link Communication Limited (Company) will be held on 29-04-2024 at 15:00 Hrs, via zoom video conference call at 152/1- M, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore- 54000 to consider the Accounts for the 3rd Quarter ended 31-03-2024 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 20-04-2024 to 29-04-2024 (both days inclusive), as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

Copy to

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Aveneu,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468