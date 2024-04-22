AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2024-06
April 20, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:
Board Meeting
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Air Link Communication Limited (Company) will be held on 29-04-2024 at 15:00 Hrs, via zoom video conference call at 152/1- M, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore- 54000 to consider the Accounts for the 3rd Quarter ended 31-03-2024 for declaration of any entitlement.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 20-04-2024 to 29-04-2024 (both days inclusive), as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Amer Latif
Company Secretary
Copy to
Executive Director/HOD,
Offsite-II Department,
Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Aveneu,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6
Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com
UAN: 042-111-667-468
