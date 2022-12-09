Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Air Link Communication Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRLINK   PK0122801019

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

(AIRLINK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
27.30 PKR   -0.91%
06:03aAir Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
11/22Air Link Communication : Material Information - PACRA Ratings
PU
11/13Air Link Communication : Notice to Shareholders - Disbursement of Final Cash Dividend FY 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session

12/09/2022 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2022-26

December 09, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock

Exchange Building, Stock

Exchange Road, Karachi.

Subject: CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm via Video-link

facility.Interested participants are requested to join the session through the details provided below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85619191663?pwd=Vk1zK2pUUm9HUVZaNTJJUHB4aTZ

Sdz09

Meeting ID: 856 1919 1663

Passcode: 045167

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468

Disclaimer

Air Link Communication Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
06:03aAir Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
11/22Air Link Communication : Material Information - PACRA Ratings
PU
11/13Air Link Communication : Notice to Shareholders - Disbursement of Final Cash Dividend FY 2..
PU
11/13Air Link Communication : Credit of Final Cash Dividend for FY ended 30-06-2022
PU
10/29Air Link Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
10/08Air Link Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
08/25Air Link Communication : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a liste..
PU
04/25Air Link Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
04/25Air Link Communication : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period 2022-03-31
PU
03/01Air Link Communication Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 166 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 1 530 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net Debt 2022 6 856 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 10 791 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Link Communication Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nusrat Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Aslam Hayat Piracha Chairman
Sharique Azim Siddiqui Independent Director
Hussain Kuli Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED-52.98%48
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-24.87%96 471
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.09%20 951
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-34.93%11 672
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-8.92%9 776
SHARP CORPORATION-24.15%4 834