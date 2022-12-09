Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2022-26 December 09, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock

Exchange Building, Stock

Exchange Road, Karachi.

Subject: CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm via Video-link

facility.Interested participants are requested to join the session through the details provided below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85619191663?pwd=Vk1zK2pUUm9HUVZaNTJJUHB4aTZ

Sdz09

Meeting ID: 856 1919 1663

Passcode: 045167

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

