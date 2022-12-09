Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2022-26
December 09, 2022
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock
Exchange Building, Stock
Exchange Road, Karachi.
Subject: CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm via Video-link
facility.Interested participants are requested to join the session through the details provided below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85619191663?pwd=Vk1zK2pUUm9HUVZaNTJJUHB4aTZ
Sdz09
Meeting ID: 856 1919 1663
Passcode: 045167
We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.
Sincerely,
Amer Latif
Company Secretary
152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6
Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com
UAN: 042-111-667-468
