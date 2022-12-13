Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2022-27 December 13, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock

Exchange Building, Stock

Exchange Road, Karachi.

Subject: CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Dear Sir,

In continuation of earlier notice dated December 09, 2022 regarding captioned subject. This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm at Company's registered office address locating at 152/1-M, Quaid-e-AzamIndustrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore along with Video-Linkfacility.The participants who want to join via Video-Link are requested to join the session through the details provided below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85619191663?pwd=Vk1zK2pUUm9HUVZaNTJJUHB4aTZ

Sdz09

Meeting ID: 856 1919 1663

Passcode: 045167

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468