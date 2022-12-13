Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Air Link Communication Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    AIRLINK   PK0122801019

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

(AIRLINK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
27.39 PKR   +0.66%
12/09Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
11/22Air Link Communication : Material Information - PACRA Ratings
PU
11/13Air Link Communication : Notice to Shareholders - Disbursement of Final Cash Dividend FY 2022
PU
Air Link Communication : Corporate Briefing Session

12/13/2022 | 02:35am EST
AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2022-27

December 13, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange, Stock

Exchange Building, Stock

Exchange Road, Karachi.

Subject: CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Dear Sir,

In continuation of earlier notice dated December 09, 2022 regarding captioned subject. This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 2:30pm at Company's registered office address locating at 152/1-M, Quaid-e-AzamIndustrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore along with Video-Linkfacility.The participants who want to join via Video-Link are requested to join the session through the details provided below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85619191663?pwd=Vk1zK2pUUm9HUVZaNTJJUHB4aTZ

Sdz09

Meeting ID: 856 1919 1663

Passcode: 045167

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to your members.

Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468

Air Link Communication Ltd

Corporate Briefing Session dated14-Dec-2022

Financial performance - FY2022

Consolidated (Rsmn)

FY22

FY21

YoY

Un Consolidated (Rsmn)

FY22

FY21

YoY

Sales

49,165

47,373

4%

Sales

46,160

47,373

-3%

Cost of sales

-43,968

-42,571

3%

Cost of sales

-41,388

-42,571

-3%

Gross profit

5,197

4,802

8%

Gross profit

4,772

4,802

-1%

Gross margins (%)

10.57%

10.14%

0.43%

Gross margins (%)

10.33%

10.14%

0.19%

Admin expenses

-1005

-725

39%

Admin expenses

-875

-725

21%

Selling and dist. Cost

-542.6

-581

-7%

Selling and dist. Cost

-543

-581

-7%

Operating profit

3,649

3,496

4%

Operating profit

3,354

3,496

-4%

Operating margin (%)

7.42%

7.38%

0.14%

Operating margin (%)

7.27%

7.38%

-0.11%

Other Income

220

67

228%

Other Income

227

68

234%

Other Expenses

-88

-57

54%

Other Expenses

-88

-57

54%

Finance cost

-1175

-1102

7%

Finance cost

-1025

-1102

-7%

Profit before taxation

2,606

2,404

8%

Profit before taxation

2,468

2,405

3%

Taxation

-1076

-899

20%

Taxation

-819

-899

-9%

Net Profit

1,530

1,505

2%

Net Profit

1,649

1,506

9%

Net margin (%)

3.11%

3.18%

-0.07%

Net margin (%)

3.57%

3.18%

0.39%

EPS - Diluted (Rs.)

3.99

4.47

-11%

EPS - Diluted (Rs.)

4.3

4.47

-4%

2

Financial performance - FY2022

  • Higher margins from assembling operations expand margins
  • Assembling operations contribute ~14% to gross profit and to net profit
  • Increase in interest rates lead to higher finance cost

3

Sales break up

FY2022

Local sales (units)

Gross Local Sales (Rs)

Tecno

1,086,053

17,771,795,415

Samsung

377,036

16,047,576,309

Xiaomi

255,315

7,104,357,304

Itel

1,124,543

5,211,318,875

Realme

61,845

1,523,994,316

Apple

8,756

1,362,893,877

Alcatel/TCL

7,818

101,059,251

QMobile

14,560

25,140,333

Huawei

1,647

17,665,249

Total

2,937,573

49,165,800,930

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air Link Communication Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 166 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 1 530 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net Debt 2022 6 856 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 10 826 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Link Communication Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nusrat Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Aslam Hayat Piracha Chairman
Sharique Azim Siddiqui Independent Director
Hussain Kuli Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED-52.82%48
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-24.63%98 843
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.96%21 010
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-34.93%11 956
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-10.75%9 529
SHARP CORPORATION-22.26%4 890