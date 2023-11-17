AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-42 November 17, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Pakistan

Stock Exchange Auditorium, Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road, Karachiand through Video-link facility to brief the analyst / shareholders about the financial performance of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023.

To attend the session through zoom video link facility, participants are requested to join the session through the details provided below:

Video Link

or

Meeting ID: 878 2501 6876

Passcode: 781698

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For Air Link Communication Limited

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468