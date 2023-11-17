AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-42
November 17, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject:
Corporate Briefing Session
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session for Air Link Communication Ltd (AIRLINK) will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Pakistan
Stock Exchange Auditorium, Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road, Karachiand through Video-link facility to brief the analyst / shareholders about the financial performance of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023.
To attend the session through zoom video link facility, participants are requested to join the session through the details provided below:
Video Link
or
Meeting ID: 878 2501 6876
Passcode: 781698
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
For Air Link Communication Limited
Amer Latif
Company Secretary
152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6
Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com
UAN: 042-111-667-468
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Air Link Communication Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 06:24:59 UTC.