Air Link Communication : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) have been executed by CEO/Executive Director in shares of our Company, details of which are hereunder:

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Muzzaffar Hayat 48. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 5,000 22.7500 CDC Ready Director) Muzzaffar Hayat 49. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 500 22.8500 CDC Ready Director) Muzzaffar Hayat 50. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 500 22.9500 CDC Ready Director) Muzzaffar Hayat 51. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 1,000 22.9600 CDC Ready Director) Muzzaffar Hayat 52. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 1,000 22.9700 CDC Ready Director) Muzzaffar Hayat 53. Piracha (CEO/Executive 20-01-2023 Purchase 440,500 22.9900 CDC Ready Director) Total 1,050,000

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Yours sincerely,

For Air Link Communication Limited

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

CC:

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad

