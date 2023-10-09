AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED Notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Air Link Communication Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel, 87 - Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan as well as through online video conferencing facility, to transact the following business: ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive, consider and adopt the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon. To appoint auditors of the Company and fix their remuneration for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors have recommended for appointment of BDO Ebrahim & Co. Chartered Accountants as external auditors for the financial year 2023-24. To consider and approve the payment of final cash dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50 per ordinary share of Rs. 10 each held by the members as recommended by the Board of Directors. To elect seven (7) Directors of the Company as fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the "Act") for a period of three years commencing from October 30, 2023, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act. The names of the retiring directors, who are eligible for re-election, are: Mr. Aslam Hayat Piracha Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha Ms. Rabiya Muzzaffar Mr. Sharique Azim Siddiqui Mr. Hussain Kuli Khan Mr. Aqdus Faraz Tahir Syed Nafees Haider 152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6 Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com UAN: 042-111-667-468

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider, and if deemed fit, to amend Article Nos. 43, 46, 70 and insert new Article No. 84 in the Articles of Association of the Company. To consider, and if deemed fit, to approve circulation of annual audited financial statements to the members of the Company through QR enabled code and web-link instead of CD/DVD/USB, as recommended by the

Board of Directors in pursuance of SECP's S.R.O. No. 389(1)2023 dated

Board of Directors in pursuance of SECP's S.R.O. No. 389(1)2023 dated

March 21, 2023. The QR Code and Web Link are as follows: https://www.airlinkcommunication.com/investor-information ANY OTHER BUSINESS To transact any other business that may be placed before the meeting with the permission of the Chair. By the order of the Board (AMER LATIF) Lahore: October 07, 2023 Company Secretary The statement under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 ("Statement") pertaining to the special business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting is annexed to the notice. The statement of material facts as required under section 166(3) concerning the manner of selection of independent directors is annexed to the notice.

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED NOTES: 1. Book Closure Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, October 20, 2023 to Saturday, October 28, 2023 (both days inclusive) and no transfers will be registered during that time. Share Transfer deeds received in order by the Shares Registrar of the Company, i.e. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B' S.M.C.H.S. Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi, Karachi-74400, Tel: Customer Support Services (Toll Free) 0800-CDCPL (23275), Fax: (92-21) 34326053, Email: info@cdcsrsl.com, Website: www.cdcsrsl.comup to the close of business on Thursday, October 19, 2023 will be treated in time for the above entitlement. 2. Appointment of Proxy and participation in the AGM A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote in place of him/her at the meeting. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the Registered Office at 152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore duly stamped and signed not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. A proxy must be a member of the Company. Proxy Forms in Urdu and English languages are attached to the notice circulated to the shareholders and are available at company website www.airlinkcommunication.net. Members, who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company of Pakistan will further have to follow the under mentioned guidelines. Attending of Meeting in Person: In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration detail are uploaded as per the regulations, shall authenticate his/her identity by showing his/her original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)/ original passport at the time of attending the meeting. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced at the time of meeting. Appointment of Proxies: In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder and /or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the regulations, shall submit the proxy form as per the above requirement. Attested copies of CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners and the proxy shall be furnished with the proxy form. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC/original passport at the time of the meeting. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted along with proxy form to the Company.

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED 3. Online Registration to participate in the meeting The members can also participate in the AGM through zoom video link facility. To attend the meeting, members are requested to register them self by providing the following information along with a valid copy of CNIC (both sides)/ passport or attested copy of board resolution / power of attorney (in

case of corporate shareholders) through email at agm@airlinkcommunication.net on or before Thursday, October, 26 2023; Name of Share Holder CNIC No. CDC Account No./Folio No Cell No Email Address Members who are registered, after the necessary verification, will be provided a video link by the Company on the said email address. The login facility will remain open from 09:45 a.m. till the end of the meeting. 4. Bank Account detail Under the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, it is mandatory for a listed Company to pay cash dividend to its members only through electronic mode directly into bank account designated by the entitled shareholders. In order to receive dividends directly into their bank account, shareholders are requested to fill in Electronic Credit Mandate Form available on Company's website that is www.airlinkcommunication.net and send it duly signed along with a copy of CNIC to the Shares Registrar of the Company CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B' S.M.C.H.S. Main Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi, in case of physical shares. In case shares are held in CDC then Electronic Credit Mandate Form must be submitted directly to shareholder's broker/participant/CDC account services. No further action is required if IBAN has already been incorporated/updated in the CDC account or physical folio of the shareholder. 5. Change of address Members holding shares in physical form are requested to promptly notify Shares Registrar of the Company M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, 99-B Block B, SMCHS, Shahrah e Faisal, Karachi for any change in their addresses in written request. Whereas, Shareholders maintaining their shares in electronic form should have their addresses updated with their respective CDC participant or CDC Investor Accounts Service. 6. Financial Statement In accordance with Section 223 of the Companies Act, 2017, the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with Chairman's Review Report, Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon have been made available on the Company's website www.airlinkcommunication.net.