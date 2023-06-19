Air Link Communication : Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Voting and Postal Ballot in Extraordinary General Meeting- Published

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

June 17, 2023

Subject: Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Votingand Postal Ballot in

Extraordinary General Meeting- Published

Enclosed please find a copy of the notice of further instructions regarding E-Voting and Postal Ballot pertaining to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at Crystal Hall Pearl Continental Hotel, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

The aforementioned notice has been published in the following English and Urdu language newspapers on June 17, 2023.

The Business Recorder (English) Nawaiwaqt (Urdu)

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

