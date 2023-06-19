Air Link Communication : Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Voting and Postal Ballot in Extraordinary General Meeting- Published

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
|
Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-20
|
June 17, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Votingand Postal Ballot in
Extraordinary General Meeting- Published
Dear Sir,
Enclosed please find a copy of the notice of further instructions regarding E-Voting and Postal Ballot pertaining to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at Crystal Hall Pearl Continental Hotel, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.
The aforementioned notice has been published in the following English and Urdu language newspapers on June 17, 2023.
-
The Business Recorder (English)
-
Nawaiwaqt (Urdu)
Thanking you.
Yours Sincerely,
Amer Latif
Company Secretary
Copy to:
Executive Director/HOD,
Offsite-II Department,
Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Blue Area, Islamabad
152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6
Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com
UAN: 042-111-667-468
