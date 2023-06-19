Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Air Link Communication Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRLINK   PK0122801019

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

(AIRLINK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
20.16 PKR   +0.55%
06/06Air Link Communication : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting- Published
PU
06/05Air Link Communication : Disclosure of material information
PU
06/02Air Link Communication : Emergent Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Link Communication : Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Voting and Postal Ballot in Extraordinary General Meeting- Published

06/19/2023 | 12:31am EDT
AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Ref: ALC/PUCAR/2023-20

June 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Further Instruction in relation to E-Votingand Postal Ballot in

Extraordinary General Meeting- Published

Dear Sir,

Enclosed please find a copy of the notice of further instructions regarding E-Voting and Postal Ballot pertaining to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at Crystal Hall Pearl Continental Hotel, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan for circulation amongst the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

The aforementioned notice has been published in the following English and Urdu language newspapers on June 17, 2023.

  1. The Business Recorder (English)
  2. Nawaiwaqt (Urdu)

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

Amer Latif

Company Secretary

Copy to:

Executive Director/HOD,

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,

Blue Area, Islamabad

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468

AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED

152/1 - M, Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Estate, Kot Lakh Pat, Lahore, Pakistan 042-35151345-6

Email: info@airlinkcommunication.net Web: www.airlinkcommunication.com

UAN: 042-111-667-468

Disclaimer

Air Link Communication Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 04:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 49 166 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 1 530 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
Net Debt 2022 6 856 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 7 969 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air Link Communication Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nusrat Mahmood Chief Financial Officer
Aslam Hayat Piracha Chairman
Sharique Azim Siddiqui Independent Director
Hussain Kuli Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LINK COMMUNICATION LIMITED-31.85%28
SONY GROUP CORPORATION37.17%119 915
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION49.44%27 345
LG ELECTRONICS INC.43.93%16 602
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD7.60%9 534
NIKON CORPORATION55.53%4 470
