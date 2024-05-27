L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial and medical gas production. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - industrial and medical gases production (95.5%): oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, synthesized gases. The group also supplies control equipment and services for fluid systems, gas and liquid chemical management, home care and hospital hygiene services, and operating room equipment. Net sales break down by market as follows: industries (75.1%), healthcare (15.5%) and electronics (9.4%); - other (4.5%): engineering activities related to gas production plant construction and high-tech product manufacturing. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.4%), Europe (25.9%), the United States (32.3%), Americas (5.6%), Asia/Pacific (20%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals