Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Air Liquide
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 04:59:43 am
148.72 EUR   +2.91%
04:37aAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48aAir Liquide Confident Of Growth Prospects In 2022 Amid Energy Inflation Woes
MT
02:06aAir Liquide 2021 Profit Rose Despite Energy-Price Pressures
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

02/16/2022 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 184.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
04:37aAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48aAir Liquide Confident Of Growth Prospects In 2022 Amid Energy Inflation Woes
MT
02:06aAir Liquide 2021 Profit Rose Despite Energy-Price Pressures
DJ
02:00aAir Liquide sees stronger 2022 as higher pricing tackles inflation
RE
01:36aAir Liquide's FY21 Profit Up 6% Amid Surge in Energy Prices
MT
01:24a2021 RESULTS : An excellent year across all performance criteria
PU
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
02/14Air Liquide Inks 48 Long-Term Contracts to Install, Operate Gas Production Units
MT
02/14AIR LIQUIDE : signed a record new 48 On-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant busines..
PU
02/11AIR LIQUIDE : Test EN 3
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LIQUIDE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 907 M 26 028 M 26 028 M
Net income 2021 2 622 M 2 979 M 2 979 M
Net Debt 2021 11 456 M 13 017 M 13 017 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 68 516 M 77 851 M 77 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 64 500
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 144,52 €
Average target price 172,17 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Potier Director-Strategy & Organization
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan Chief Financial Officer-Taiwan
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sin Leng Low Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE-5.74%77 851
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.97%96 736
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.86%48 134
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.42%33 652
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.31%31 100
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-4.45%29 662