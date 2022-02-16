Log in
Equities
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Air Liquide
News
Summary
AI
FR0000120073
AIR LIQUIDE
(AI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
02/16 04:59:43 am
148.72
EUR
+2.91%
04:37a
AIR LIQUIDE(L)
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48a
Air Liquide Confident Of Growth Prospects In 2022 Amid Energy Inflation Woes
MT
02:06a
Air Liquide 2021 Profit Rose Despite Energy-Price Pressures
DJ
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
02/16/2022 | 04:37am EST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 184.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AIR LIQUIDE
04:37a
AIR LIQUIDE(L)
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48a
Air Liquide Confident Of Growth Prospects In 2022 Amid Energy Inflation Woes
MT
02:06a
Air Liquide 2021 Profit Rose Despite Energy-Price Pressures
DJ
02:00a
Air Liquide sees stronger 2022 as higher pricing tackles inflation
RE
01:36a
Air Liquide's FY21 Profit Up 6% Amid Surge in Energy Prices
MT
01:24a
2021 RESULTS
: An excellent year across all performance criteria
PU
12:36a
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
02/14
Air Liquide Inks 48 Long-Term Contracts to Install, Operate Gas Production Units
MT
02/14
AIR LIQUIDE
: signed a record new 48 On-Site contracts for its Industrial Merchant busines..
PU
02/11
AIR LIQUIDE
: Test EN 3
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR LIQUIDE
04:37a
AIR LIQUIDE(L)
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/08
AIR LIQUIDE(L)
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/03
AIR LIQUIDE(L)
: Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
22 907 M
26 028 M
26 028 M
Net income 2021
2 622 M
2 979 M
2 979 M
Net Debt 2021
11 456 M
13 017 M
13 017 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,1x
Yield 2021
2,04%
Capitalization
68 516 M
77 851 M
77 851 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,49x
EV / Sales 2022
3,19x
Nbr of Employees
64 500
Free-Float
97,3%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
144,52 €
Average target price
172,17 €
Spread / Average Target
19,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Potier
Director-Strategy & Organization
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan
Chief Financial Officer-Taiwan
Jean-Paul Agon
Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones
Independent Director
Sin Leng Low
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE
-5.74%
77 851
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
3.97%
96 736
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
-1.86%
48 134
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
10.42%
33 652
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.
8.31%
31 100
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.
-4.45%
29 662
More Results
