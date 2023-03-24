Air Liquide : 2023 Shareholder's guide

We have reached a particular moment in the history of the world, with geopolitical tensions as well as energy and climate challenges becoming primary concerns. This context of uncertainty is a rallying call to action, with new energy approaches now available to address the common need for moderation, sovereignty and decarbonization. With the requisite tools in hand, Air Liquide is proposing innovative solutions and inventing a sustainable future.

I am therefore confident in our future. Since its creation, our Group has demonstrated its ability to take action regardless of the situation, with the past three years being the most recent proof of this. Our confidence is driven by our capacity to anticipate and design the solutions of the future, and we continuously invest in new technologies to support the industrial, electronics and healthcare sectors in their journey toward progress.

My confidence in the future is also founded on our capacity to adapt. Our strength lies in our ability to respond to global transformations and constantly expand our activities with solutions for our customers, all while addressing the major issues that impact society as a whole.

Finally, I am a fervent believer in the power of the collective, which has always been a cornerstone of our business model. Together with our employees, alongside our customers and our partners, and with the support of our Shareholders, we have shown resilience and agility in initiating the transition toward a low-carbon society. But for future generations, we must pick up the pace. Our contribution to shared progress gives very strong significance to our individual and collective action. It is both what motivates us and what drives us forward.