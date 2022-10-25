Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business

By Pierre Bertrand

Air Liquide SA on Tuesday said third-quarter revenue exceeded expectations as growth across the whole of the business drove sales.

Group revenue came in at 8.25 billion euros ($8.15 billion), a 41% increase from the previous year.

The result is slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of EUR8.11 billion, according to estimates provided by the company.

Revenue rose 8.3% on a comparable basis, the French industrial gases company said.

Revenue at its gas and services unit, which accounts for 96% of sales, rose 41% to EUR7.9 billion, Air Liquide said. Analysts had the unit's sales at EUR7.82 billion for the quarter.

Air Liquide said that within that division, sales were particularly driven by its electronics unit, the strength of its industrial merchant unit and growth in its healthcare units.

The company backed its full-year guidance, saying it remained confident it can further increase its operating margin and deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates.

