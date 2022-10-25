Advanced search
    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
124.22 EUR   +1.82%
02:14aAir Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
DJ
01:59aAir Liquide flags slowing demand in Europe as Q3 sales slightly beat expectations
RE
01:55aAir Liquide Posts 41% Rise In Q3 Revenue
MT
Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business

10/25/2022 | 02:14am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Air Liquide SA on Tuesday said third-quarter revenue exceeded expectations as growth across the whole of the business drove sales.

Group revenue came in at 8.25 billion euros ($8.15 billion), a 41% increase from the previous year.

The result is slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of EUR8.11 billion, according to estimates provided by the company.

Revenue rose 8.3% on a comparable basis, the French industrial gases company said.

Revenue at its gas and services unit, which accounts for 96% of sales, rose 41% to EUR7.9 billion, Air Liquide said. Analysts had the unit's sales at EUR7.82 billion for the quarter.

Air Liquide said that within that division, sales were particularly driven by its electronics unit, the strength of its industrial merchant unit and growth in its healthcare units.

The company backed its full-year guidance, saying it remained confident it can further increase its operating margin and deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 0213ET

Financials
Sales 2022 29 584 M 29 236 M 29 236 M
Net income 2022 2 939 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net Debt 2022 11 010 M 10 881 M 10 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 64 811 M 64 049 M 64 049 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 66 400
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 124,22 €
Average target price 154,26 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jackow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome Jenamarie Pelletan Chief Financial Officer-Taiwan
Benoît Potier Chairman
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Annette Winkler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE-10.65%64 049
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-18.97%74 788
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.80%37 475
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-11.86%26 801
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-12.90%20 101
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-23.90%19 970