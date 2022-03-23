Log in
Air Liquide : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, March 23rd 2022

Share buyback

Air Liquide (Paris: Al) signed a share purchase agreement with a fnancial institution in the context of its Share Buyback Program, which was approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on May 4th, 2021.

The terms of the agreement, signed on March 23rd, 2022, set a volume of 1,200,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.25% of the share capital of the Group as of 23/03/2022) for a maximum price not exceeding the limits authorized by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 4th, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 29th, 2021 (i.e. €200 per share).

The initial purchase price (€150.74 per share) matches the share price upon closing of the stock market on the day preceding the signing date of the agreement, leading to an initial total purchase price of €180,888,000. This initial purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period set in the share purchase agreement, such an adjustment being subject to a dedicated press release.

The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of the Company.

Details on the Share Buyback Programme can be found in the 2021 Universal Registration Document(Chapter 6 - Board of Directors' report on the resolutions presented to the Combined General Meeting), available on the Company's website.

CONTACTS

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

media@airliquide.com

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Group Financing & Treasury Director

Guillaume.Serey@airliquide.com

  • world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientifc territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at proftable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
